Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in NetEase by 31.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 1.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NetEase by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Trading Up 1.1 %

NetEase stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $103.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

