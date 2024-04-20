Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Workiva by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.3% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $77.86 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.63 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.97.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

