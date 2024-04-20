Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Workiva by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.3% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva
In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Workiva Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $77.86 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.63 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.97.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
