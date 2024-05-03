Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $5,610,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Down 0.5 %

HOLX stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Read Our Latest Report on HOLX

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.