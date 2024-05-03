Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 470 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,046,000 after buying an additional 688,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after acquiring an additional 179,178 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,708,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,589 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $63.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

