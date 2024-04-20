Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,473 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,630,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $113.98 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.00.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AWI

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.