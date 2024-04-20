Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $138.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $145.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.92.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

