Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.63

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and traded as low as $8.53. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 355,393 shares traded.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,222.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,222. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.