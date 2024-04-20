Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CFO Asif Ali Sells 1,234 Shares

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $30,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,162.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, March 1st, Asif Ali sold 14,248 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $459,355.52.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

