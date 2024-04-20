PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Eric Pauwels Sells 787 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Pauwels sold 787 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $19,785.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

