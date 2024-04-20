Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.00.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock opened at $252.06 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $166.43 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

