Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Veritas Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE WPM opened at C$72.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.09. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$52.15 and a one year high of C$74.72.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$426.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5534463 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total transaction of C$1,156,052.80. In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total transaction of C$109,491.69. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total transaction of C$1,156,052.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,782. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

