Insider Buying: Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Acquires 100 Shares of Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$109.90 per share, with a total value of C$10,990.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$43,998.52.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 3,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$396,000.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 3,400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$374,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$15.59 on Friday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12-month low of C$13.08 and a 12-month high of C$17.72. The stock has a market cap of C$588.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

