Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Lowered to C$14.25 at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$11.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.50. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$6.33 and a 1-year high of C$11.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.5495825 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

