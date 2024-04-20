Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Docebo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Docebo by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 278,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 37.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 76,533 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 157.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 77,318 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 174,037 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

