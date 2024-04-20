WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$236.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSP. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$209.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$216.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$198.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$166.75 and a 1 year high of C$230.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.9537594 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

