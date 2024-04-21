Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.86.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $155.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.27 and a one year high of $161.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

