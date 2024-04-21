Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 4-7% to $1.34-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.750 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $62.99.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

