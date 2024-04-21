Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,286.80

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,286.80 ($16.02) and traded as high as GBX 1,288 ($16.03). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,286 ($16.01), with a volume of 930,121 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,190 ($14.81) to GBX 1,510 ($18.80) in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,320.40 ($16.44).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,607.50, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,333.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,288.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) dividend. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,500.00%.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch purchased 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($16.37) per share, for a total transaction of £100,216.15 ($124,755.57). Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

