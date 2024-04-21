Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.
Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 5.2 %
GBCI stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65.
Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Glacier Bancorp
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glacier Bancorp
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.