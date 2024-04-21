ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.340 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.24-1.34 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $88.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.38.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 671.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 14.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ManpowerGroup

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.