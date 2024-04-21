Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 73,198 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,198 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.42% of Dream Finders Homes worth $46,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 192.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ DFH opened at $33.79 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980,883 shares in the company, valued at $204,564,864.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980,883 shares in the company, valued at $204,564,864.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,282,053.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,403,200.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,379 shares of company stock worth $9,493,042. Corporate insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

