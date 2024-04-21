Insider Buying: UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Director Acquires $199,976.00 in Stock

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
UL Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ULS opened at $33.85 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.
About UL Solutions
