Insider Buying: UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Director Acquires $199,976.00 in Stock

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About UL Solutions



UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

