J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 7,234 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $337,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,807,000 after acquiring an additional 882,291 shares during the period.

QUAL opened at $154.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.95.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

