J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,033 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,285,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2944 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

