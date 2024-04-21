Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 107,366 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107,366 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of MaxLinear worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 354.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 30,832 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 423.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 531,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in MaxLinear by 180.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 53,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 111.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 59,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.20.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

