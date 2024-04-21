Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 7.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $166.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.