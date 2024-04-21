Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

BVN opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.03%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.