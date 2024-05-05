Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on May 22nd

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.54. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

