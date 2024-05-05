Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on May 15th

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Alliance Resource Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 91.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $651.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.