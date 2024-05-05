Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (EGIEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2182 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Performance

Shares of EGIEY opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business had revenue of $547.31 million for the quarter.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

