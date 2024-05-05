Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on May 22nd

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. The company has a market cap of $100.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $41.41.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

