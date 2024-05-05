Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Kearny Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 81.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.80%.

In other news, Director Christopher Petermann acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,139 shares in the company, valued at $344,693.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kearny Financial news, Director Christopher Petermann acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,693.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza bought 3,945 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,524.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,669.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $98,664. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

