Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on May 22nd

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. Analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

