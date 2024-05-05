Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Kenvue has a dividend payout ratio of 65.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kenvue to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

