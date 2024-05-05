Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $163.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

