Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on May 31st

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Postal Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 564.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSTL opened at $13.84 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $311.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.21). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,872.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $51,114.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 233,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,819 shares of company stock worth $270,057 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

