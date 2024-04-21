Shaker Investments LLC OH Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,785,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

GOOGL stock opened at $154.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.63 and a 1-year high of $160.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.26 and its 200-day moving average is $140.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.