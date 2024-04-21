TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,851,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 65,798 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises about 2.3% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.60% of TE Connectivity worth $260,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $10,759,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,430,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 61,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE TEL opened at $140.55 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.61.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.