18,800 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Shake Shack by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,399,715.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,715,541.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $2,399,715.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,471 shares in the company, valued at $52,715,541.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,912 shares of company stock worth $10,201,834. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $94.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.80. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHAK. UBS Group upped their target price on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

