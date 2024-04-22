Aire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 165.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $154.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.64. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $160.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

