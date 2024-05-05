First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $319.52 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANSS

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.