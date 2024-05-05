North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on July 5th

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0726 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

North American Construction Group has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NOA opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $547.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

