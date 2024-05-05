First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 730 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 107,709 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after buying an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EA opened at $129.56 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.
In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $256,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $256,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,199,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,087,143. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
