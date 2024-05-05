Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.40 EPS and its FY25 guidance to at least $7.50 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $98.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.01. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $77.56 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
