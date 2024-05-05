Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Announces Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 30.81% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS.
Twist Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of TWST stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,211 shares of company stock worth $449,573 in the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
