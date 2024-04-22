Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 186.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $105.43 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average of $98.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

