Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys New Shares in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A owned 0.11% of Whole Earth Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FREE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1,413.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $4.81 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, Imperial Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. The company operates through Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients segments. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

