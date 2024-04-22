Cetera Trust Company N.A Purchases Shares of 5,100 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 4,831.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 227,154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

