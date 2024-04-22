EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,814 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $160.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day moving average of $161.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

