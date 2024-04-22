EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 3,409 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $793,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NEE stock opened at $64.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.61.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

